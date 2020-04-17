Deputies: Donutting drunk driver tries to ditch authorities

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies say they arrested a reckless drunk driver shortly after 3 a.m. Friday.
They say a deputy spotted a Dodge Dakota with no headlights on doing donuts in a parking lot near University Drive and Rosenberger Avenue.
The deputy tried to pull the driver over, but says he sped off.
Deputies say the truck drove over a curb and tried to drive down a steep embankment.
The truck rolled over onto its passenger side, and the deputy was able to get the driver, Jacob Nugent, out.
He was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and then to jail.
Nugent faces several charges.
