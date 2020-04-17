Deputies chase suspect, ends at USI

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies say a reckless driver is in jail after he tried to get away and led them on a chase on to the University of Southern Indiana campus.
Around 6:45 p.m. Thursday, a deputy says he saw a maroon Kia Optima abruptly travel across three lanes of the westbound Lloyd Expressway near the University Parkway.
They say other drivers had to get out of the way to avoid a crash.
The deputy tried to pull the car over, but says the driver took off speeding down the University Parkway.
Deputies chased the car into the USI round-about intersection as they say the driver drove around the round-about three times while squealing his tires.
USI Public Safety officers had the entrance to USI restricted to one-lane in order to notify drivers that campus access was restricted due to COVID-19.
The checkpoint consisted of a small building, a large red “STOP” sign, along with two fully-marked USI Public Safety vehicles present.
Deputies say USI Public Safety officers were standing next to the “checkpoint” as the fleeing vehicle approached.
The chase continued onto University Boulevard, and deputies say the car sped through the campus checkpoint before hitting speed bumps.
Deputies say the car stopped in front of the PAC Arena.
They say the driver, Steven Eugene Edwards II, gave them several contradicting reasons as to why he did not stop.
Deputies say they found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the car.
Edwards is facing several charges.
