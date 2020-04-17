Deadly hit and run under investigation in Daviess Co., Ky

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the vehicle used in a deadly hit and run.
Deputies say a pedestrian was killed on Highway 56.
Crews blocked off the section between Worthington Road and Essex Drive around 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
Information about the pedestrian has yet to be released, but deputies say they know they are looking for a semi or large vehicle.
Deputies say it might be missing a passenger side headlight.
Deputies say it was heading west when it hit the person.
We're told they were taken to the hospital where they later died.
Anyone with information can call the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office at 270-685-8444 or Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.
