Daviess Co. event organizers reflect on financial impact of COVID-19

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Lions Club Fair has been going on for nearly 60 years.
However, the fairground gates will be staying closed this year
“Well this is the time of the year we should be out getting sponsors and our fair book ads, and with everything closed down, the money’s just not going to be there," Mike Hamilton, Fair Chair for the Daviess County Lion’s Club said.
The Daviess County Lions Fair Board had to make the difficult decision of canceling the fair.
“Whenever you talk about putting on a fair, you’re looking at $100,000 just to open the gates,” Hamilton said.
The Lions Club President says they typically collect an income by renting out their venue for concerts and weddings.
“We’re just trying to keep the bills paid and right now that’s a struggle," Hamilton said. “We can’t rent out the grounds or the buildings.”
Officials for the 2020 ROMP Festival also had a tough decision to make on whether to move ahead as scheduled, or indefinitely postponing the festival.
“It certainly was a heartbreaking decision to postpone the event," Chris Joslin, executive director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum said.
The bluegrass and roots music festival originally scheduled for the last weekend of June brings in more than 25,000 people every year.
“I think it makes all the sense in the world because we have to think about the health and safety of everybody involved - not just attendees, but all the people it takes to make a festival that size work,” Joslin said.
Joslin says they are looking into possible alternatives for the 2020 ROMP Festival, but he says it’s difficult to plan for the future.
“There’s really not a firm timeline, but we’re in fact evaluating several alternatives based on various scenarios in terms of when things will begin to ease up from this crisis," Joslin said.
Meanwhile, board members with the Daviess County Lions Club expect the fair to return in 2021.
“We look forward to next year," Hamilton said. “Get back up and going, and hope this is just a bad memory."
Fair officials say if things clear up later in the summer, they may put on standalone shows.
