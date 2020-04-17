Correction to 2017 story

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have a correction.
In January of 2017, we reported on an Evansville neighbor dispute between David Painter and the Lewis family.
That story incorrectly described the disposition of a prior 2013 charge involving David Painter being charged with stalking.
Those 2013 charges were later dismissed and Mr Painter was not convicted of stalking or any other felony.
Mr Painter is currently pursuing claims in a pending civil action against Mr Lewis.
WFIE regrets the error and apologizes to Mr Painter and his family.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.