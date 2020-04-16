94-year-old celebrates special birthday despite COVID-19 diagnosis

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s not the birthday party she imagined, but Maria Pressley made sure her grandmother had one.
On the other side of a window at Signature Healthcare of Newburgh, Pressley’s grandmother is turning 94-years-old.
She is currently being treated in the COVID-19 unit - having previously tested positive for coronavirus.
On Thursday, Maria brought her some sweet treats and decorated her window.
“She’s laying there - enjoying it," Pressley said. “She’s awake, looks good. It’s just so nice to see her, and she’s waving and we’re blowing kisses.”
As Pressley painted a special birthday message on her grandmother’s window, she watched from the other side.
“Just to look at something pretty and know that you’re loved, and thought of instead of just laying there, looking at an empty window and hearing this lovely sound of the traffic out here," Pressley said.
Although illness and a thin layer of glass separate Pressley and her grandmother, their love for each other keeps them pushing forward.
“She is an amazing woman - she really is," Pressley said. “She basically helped raise my husband, and she is just an amazing, amazing woman. I think it means a lot to her and I think the goodies will too."
