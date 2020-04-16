18 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death in our area of Kentucky

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Hopkins Co. officials say they now have 110 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, and one more person has died.
That’s up from 101 cases announced Wednesday.
The total number of deaths in Hopkins County is now nine.
Health department officials say 24 residents and nine employees now have coronavirus at the long term care facility they’ve been discussing.
Again, they didn’t say the name of the facility, but previously a spokesperson for Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville told us there are cases among their patients and staff. They also said they believed those cases involved deaths.
Health officials say eight resident who have recovered in Hopkins County are giving plasma for Mayo Clinic research.
The Green River District Health Department reported nine additional confirmed COVID-19 cases.
They say there are three in Daviess County, three in Hancock County, two in Henderson County, and one in Webster County.
The total for the district is 157. Officials say nine are in the hospital and 50 percent have recovered.
Here are the coronavirus numbers for our part of Kentucky:
- Hopkins Co. - 110 confirmed positive cases, 9 deaths.
- Daviess Co. - 95 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths
- Henderson Co. - 28 confirmed positive cases
- McLean Co. - 6 confirmed cases, 1 death
- Union Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
- Webster Co. - 8 confirmed positive cases
- Hancock Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
- Ohio Co. - 11 confirmed positive cases
- Muhlenberg Co. - 52 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.