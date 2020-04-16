Warrick Co. reports 3 new COVID-19 cases; 1 more in Vanderburgh

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Warrick County Health Department’s website shows 56 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. That’s up three from Wednesday.
The Vanderburgh County dashboard shows one additional case, making a total of 65.
The Indiana State Department of Health will update their map at 11 a.m. Central.
The map showed 8,955 total confirmed positive cases and 436 deaths Wednesday.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 65 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 56 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 14 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 6 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central
Watch it live here:
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.