Union, Glenmore Distillery contract negotiations temporarily stalled

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - New contract negotiations between Glenmore Distillery and union members have temporarily stalled.
According to United Food and Commercial Workers Local 227 spokesperson Caitlin Blair, Glenmore’s final proposal included pay cuts for future workforce and an increase in health care costs.
However, a spokesperson for Glenmore says, “Team members were offered raises and their benefits and 401(k) plans were maintained.”
Union officials say in a secret ballot vote on Monday, 95% of union members voted to reject the company’s offer.
Right now, both sides are working towards a future agreement. If that is not possible, union officials say the company could call a strike.
