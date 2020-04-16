Tri-State governors provide updates on COVID-19 testing sites and unemployment issues

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Governors across the Tri-State gave their latest updates on the impact of COVID-19 in their communities. Not all updates on Thursday were good ones, but state leaders are remaining hopeful that an end is in sight.
Governors across the Midwest announced a partnership to reopen the regional economy. This plan includes Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
In a statement released on Thursday, the governors said they will make this decision based on facts, science and recommendations from multiple experts, including those in the healthcare industry.
Illinois officials gave a somber update on the impact of COVID-19 in their state.
“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the greatest number of deaths in a 24-hour period with 125 lives lost," Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said.
“As we ramp up over the next week, we’re estimating additional capacity of thousands more tests per day at our state labs alone," Gov. Pritzker said.
Meanwhile, in the Hoosier state, the Indiana Department of Workforce Development addressed unemployment concerns. In the month of April, state officials say they have received more than 800,000 calls so far.
“Specifically in Indiana, two of our top challenges with the high call volume - one is wait time, and the other one has been dropped calls," Fred Payne, the Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development said.
In the last week, Payne said 118,000 new unemployment claims were filed.
Meanwhile, 432,000 unemployment payments have gone out this month. To put this number in perspective, Payne said only 71,000 unemployment payments were made in April 2019.
In Kentucky, Gov. Beshear spoke about a new testing site opening in Madisonville next week.
“That area’s been hit really hard and I wanted to make sure one of the very first sites we got was in Madisonville and Hopkins County," Gov. Beshear.
The testing location in Madisonville is expected to open on Tuesday, April 21.
The site will be open Tuesday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
People can schedule an appointment through Kroger’s online portal.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.