Small plane crashes on I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A small plane crashed on I-75 near Ronald Reagan Highway around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.
The single-engine Beechcraft plane was forced to make an emergency landing on the expressway, according to Cincinnati Police Lt. Chris Ruehmer.
The pilot, a man in his early 60′s, got out of the plane safely, Lt. Ruehmer said.
He’s remaining on scene to help with the investigation, according to Cincinnati police.
Lt. Ruehmer says the pilot lost his engine and could not maintain altitude.
He says there was no fire, just significant structural damage to the plane.
It did not hit any vehicles on I-75.
Drivers are being told to avoid the area.
“The highway will be closed for hours. I don’t know how long it will take to remove the aircraft once we finish the crash report and investigation,” Lt. Ruehmer said
Traffic on northbound I-75 is being diverted at Ronald Reagan Highway.
Lt. Ruehmer says he was told the pilot was coming from Columbus but lives in Indianapolis.
The plane is owned by Mel Aviation LLC out of Indianapolis, according to the FAA.
It’s a Beech A-36 fixed-wing single-engine plane capable of seating six.