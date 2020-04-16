Scattered showers likely Friday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We tied the record low this morning with a temperature of 28°, but we climbed into the 50s this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine.
Overnight, our skies will turn mostly cloudy as our temperatures fall back into the mid 40s, which is the typical low for this time of year. It looks like the rain tonight will likely stay just north of the Tri-State, but showers are likely tomorrow.
Rain will move in from the west-northwest Friday morning and slowly work eastward across the Tri-State. Scattered showers will be possible across our region throughout the day. However, the best chance for rain will be during the morning hours through about midday in southeast Illinois and portions of Indiana along and north of I-64, and rain is more likely from around midday through the afternoon and evening hours in western Kentucky and portions of Indiana along and south of I-64.
A few thunderstorms are possible Friday, but severe weather is not expected. In total, most of us will probably pick up a half-inch of rain or less from this system.
In addition to the rain, Friday will also be cool and breezy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and winds around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph coming from the south during the morning and turning westerly during the afternoon.
The rain will taper off to the southeast Friday night, and the clouds will begin to clear by Saturday morning as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s.
Saturday will be sunny and calm with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°.
Sunday will be just a couple degrees warmer than Saturday with high temperatures in the low 60s, but another weather system moving through to our south will bring mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered showers our way. We will be along the northern edge of that system, and any chance for storms or severe weather will likely be focused over the Deep South.
Mostly sunny skies return Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to mid 60s Monday and low 70s Tuesday.
More showers and thunderstorms will be possible beginning Wednesday afternoon and evening and continuing into Thursday with high temperatures in the lower 70s both days.
