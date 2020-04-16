ROMP Music Festival postponed

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - There could be a lot less bluegrass at Yellow Creek Park this year.
The annual ROMP Music festival is postponed.
Officials make that announcement on their Facebook page.
The board of trustees of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum said they’re taking everyone’s health into consideration.
Right now, event organizers say they're exploring all possible alternatives to still host the festival this year.
The festival was originally expected to take place June 24-27.
