Newburgh food pantry reopens to feed families in need amid COVID-19 pandemic

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - After being closed to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Newburgh Area Food Pantry is back open, but with new protocols.
Although the food pantry’s parking lot is currently roped off, pantry volunteers want people to know they’re open and ready to help anyone in need.
In order to keep with social distancing guidelines, the food pickup procedures have changed.
The volunteers are now the ones who shop for local families. They make sure everyone is getting the amount of food they need while wearing gloves and masks, and then bring the food over to the families’ cars.
“We want to make sure that we stay open so we can provide for those who are financially challenged, especially new folks that have maybe lost their jobs with this coronavirus going around,” Newburgh Area Food Pantry Co-Director Leslie Grimm said.
Although the pantry is fully stocked, pantry workers are still having trouble getting food from stores.
While volunteers are buying for the pantry, they still have to abide by store guidelines. Volunteers are only able to buy a certain number of items, even though they’re buying for multiple households.
Grimm says even though it’s a frustrating process, they’re still going to keep the citizens of Newburgh fed.
“Maybe we’re going to run out of pees, but we’ve got plenty of green beans, so we’re going to substitute," Grimm said. "They’re going to get their six cans of veggies one way or the other, so we’re just having to adapt a little bit.”
The Newburgh Area Food Pantry is located on Frame Road, and it’s open weekly from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
