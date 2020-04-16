Medical volunteers sent to assist nursing home in Hopkins Co.

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Additional resources are being brought in to help the staff and residents of a nearby long-term care facility, which county officials say is struggling with a COVID-19 outbreak.
14 News spoke with Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield and Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton on Thursday. Both confirmed that a strike team will be coming into the community to assist the long-term care facility.
While the name of the exact facility is still unclear, county officials say the number of coronavirus cases at the facility includes two dozen residents and nine employees, so a team of medical volunteers is being brought in to help manage those cases.
“Having that strike team to come in and help our community is priceless," Mayor Cotton said. "We need all the help we can get. Every long term care facility in the county is looking to help. They’re looking for somebody who will come in, and maybe they’ve been retired or maybe they’ve been just taking a break from the field. If they’re interested - right now there is an opportunity for you to come in and help this community.”
This group of medical volunteers includes medical students and registered nurses.
On Monday, Hopkins County Public Health Director Denise Beach said Ridgewood Terrance had 13 residents and five employees with COVID-19.
