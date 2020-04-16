Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Those over age 60 might be more vulnerable to the coronavirus, but a 103-year-old Kentucky woman battled it and won. The family of Virginia Harris tells WFIE-TV they were distraught when she was diagnosed in March after suffering from an aggressive fever and nausea. Harris said her symptoms included a high fever and low blood pressure and that she got so sick she thought she would die but pulled through. Family members said they hope Virginia’s story will give hope to others who get the virus. Gov. Andy Beshear said there have been more than 2,200 cases and 653 recoveries from coronavirus in Kentucky as of Tuesday.