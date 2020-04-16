Kids! Give your teacher a shoutout

(WFIE) - Classrooms may be empty but that doesn’t mean the learning has stopped.
Teachers and students have adjusted to new routines and we think those teachers are among the essential workers who deserve a shoutout.
We know how bummed many students are because they can’t see their teachers.
We want to give them a voice to say ‘hey’ to them!
Take a short, horiztonal video of your kiddo giving them a shoutout.
Be sure to include their name, school, and the name of their teacher.
We’ll air those Sunrise every morning.
Just upload the videos here:
