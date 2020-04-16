EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We hit a record low Wednesday morning with a low of 29-degrees. Freeze Warning until 7:00 a.m. Mostly sunny and slightly warmer with high temps in the upper 50’s. Clouds increase tonight with low temps in the mid-40’s.
We need rain and showers arrive Friday morning with high temps in the upper 50’s. A few thunderstorms possible with no severe weather expected.
Saturday, frost early then sunny skies with below normal temps in the upper 50’s. Mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered rain as high temps climb into the lower 60’s.
