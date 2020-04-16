EPD: Child found outside in just a t-shirt, mom facing drug and neglect charges

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a five-year-old child was found alone, outside in 40 degree weather, with no underwear, pants, or socks.
It happened Wednesday night at Evansville Inn and Suits on Highway 41.
Police say a neighbor told them the girl knocked on her door.
The neighbor dressed the child her daughter’s clothes while waiting for police.
She said the child told them she was hungry because she had not eaten all day.
Police say they found the child’s mother, Stephanie Powers, asleep in her room.
They say drugs and a device used to smoke drugs were in view, next to the child’s bed.
The Department of Child Services was called to take care of the little girl.
Powers was arrested.
The mug shot on the Vanderburgh County Jail website is the same mugshot from a 2009 meth arrest.
Powers’ charges include child neglect, marijuana possession, meth possession, and paraphernalia possession.
