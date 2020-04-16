Deaconess, Berry Global collaborate to create baby face shields for women’s hospital

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Women’s Hospital at Deaconess has collaborated with Berry Global to come up with a safe way for medical personnel to transport newborns amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Chris Ryan, the CEO of Deaconess Women’s Hospital, says the idea originally came from Thailand. She’s been keeping up with how other countries are responding to the pandemic, and she spotted baby face shields being used in hospitals that treat COVID-19 patients.
The shields are no cost to the family and are being used as a safety precaution when taking the newborn from room to room.
Ryan says these shields are designed so it does not actually touch the baby’s head, only the stocking cap that newborns wear. This creates a safe way to sanitize and re-use the shields on other infants.
“One of our housekeepers or environmental service technicians said we are doing all of this for all of us, but what about our babies," Ryan said. “She’s referencing because she sees the baby laying on its back in an open crib, and that’s a very good point. You want to make sure you’re keeping your babies safe.”
Ryan says she is very fortunate to be a part of a community where businesses like Berry Global step up to keep people safe.
She also told 14 News that these face shields can be used for older children as well.
