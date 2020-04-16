Aces Basketball Adds Three to 2020 Squad

Before heading to Missouri, Hall played at New Hampton Prep in New Hampshire. He recorded an average of 15 points and 10 caroms on his way to All-Conference accolades as a freshman and sophomore. Hall garnered All-State honors in his second season while guiding the team to a 40-3 record in those two seasons. He also played for the Expressions of the EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) where he averaged 10 points and 7 boards.