Aces Basketball Adds Three to 2020 Squad

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Todd Lickliter has announced the addition of three student-athletes who will begin their Purple Aces careers in the fall of 2020.
Included in Lickliter’s first signing class at the helm of the UE program are: freshman Trey Hall along with transfers Jax Levitch and Emmette Page.
“I am excited to officially welcome our three newest Aces – Emmette, Jax and Trey – to the University of Evansville community,” Lickliter exclaimed. “They each possess excellent skill, offensive and defensive versatility and a much-appreciated team-first attitude. Our future goals are very ambitious and I know the addition of Emmette, Jax and Trey will be a tremendous asset as we strive to reach those goals.”
--Trey Hall--
A 6-foot-7 power forward out of Willimantic, Connecticut, Trey Hall will join the Aces squad as a freshman. Most recently, Hall played at Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri where he finished with 14 points and 7 rebounds per games.
Before heading to Missouri, Hall played at New Hampton Prep in New Hampshire. He recorded an average of 15 points and 10 caroms on his way to All-Conference accolades as a freshman and sophomore. Hall garnered All-State honors in his second season while guiding the team to a 40-3 record in those two seasons. He also played for the Expressions of the EYBL (Elite Youth Basketball League) where he averaged 10 points and 7 boards.
--Jax Levitch--
Louisville native Jax Levitch joins the UE squad as a graduate transfer. Most recently, he played at UNC Asheville where he was named a 2019-20 Big South All-Academic performer. The top effort for the 6-7 forward was an 11-point, 9-rebound game against The Citadel in November.
Levitch began his college career at Purdue Fort Wayne where started all 33 games as a sophomore in 2017-18. He averaged 5.5 points and 4.1 rebounds that season while setting his season mark with 14 points in a win over Liberty. In his freshman campaign with the Mastodons, Levitch played in 25 games. Prior to his college career, he played at Trinity High School in Louisville before spending a postgraduate year at the Elev8 Sports Institute.
--Emmette Page--
Emmette Page joins the Evansville program from Northeast Community College in Nebraska. As a sophomore during the 2019-20 season, Page led the Hawks with 21.9 points per game. An accurate shooter – Page finished the year shooting 45.0% from the field and 84.6% from the free throw line. In seven conference games, he kept up that efficiency, posting 19.7 points. He left the school with the most points in program history with 1,098 while setting the single season mark with 658. Page was a 2-time Second Team All-Region XI honoree.
The 6-2 guard from Crystal, Minnesota average 15.7 PPG in his freshman season at Northeast while averaging our assist. In his time at Osseo High School, he helped his team to records of 21-8 and 25-7 on his way to Offensive Player of the Year accolades. Page set the single game scoring record at Osseo with 43.
