Youth First continues to help kids during pandemic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -If you’re struggling with finding ways of keeping your children entertained during the stay at home orders, Youth First in Evansville is trying to help.
Youth First in Evansville works with kids based on face-to-face interaction.
“Now more than ever, it’s more important for us to find ways to communicate," Principal at Washington Middle School Michele-Branson-Bopp said.
Now faced with a pandemic that limits access to kids, Youth First social workers have to get creative.
“Calling them, talking with kids. I talk to their parents first to make sure it’s okay that I check in with their kid via phone," Youth First social worker at Washington Middle School Heather Miller said. “I do a lot of emails just to check in and say hi.”
Virtual prevention programs have been added too. Content for students, families and teachers through the website, social media, and school platforms.
“There’s different exercises, so there’s some for high school, some for middle school, some for the entire family, some for elementary school," Miller said. “They give ideas for coping, how to talk about emotions, and just some fun things also just to get the family talking.”
Now more than ever, Michele believes the partnership between EVSC and Youth First is extremely important.
“Our students need to know that people care about them and that people continue to check-in and are concerned about their well being. More than ever, they need to have that point-person that they can contact," Branson-Bopp said.
Being a social worker that focuses on the kids, Heather also understands the challenges that parents are facing right now. Trying to still help from the other side of the screen.
“There’s a team of people that will try and do our best to try and help, help with that, by providing different activities," Miller said.
If you’re interested in seeing what kind of activities and emotional support Youth First offers, click here.
