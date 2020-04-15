Relative of Signature Healthcare residents share their story

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - There are 20 residents inside Signature Healthcare of Newburgh’s COVID-19 only unit. Maria Pressley’s aunt and Grandmother are among them.
“You love them so much and you hate to see anything happen to them, and God forbid, we’re not ready for that," Pressley said. "But I mean, if the good Lord, this is his plan, we’re not ready, but they might be.”
Her grandmother is about to turn 94-years-old, and her aunt is in her early 70s.
“We go to visit them usually once a week every Sunday, and it’s so scary to not hear from them, or see their face and talk to them,” Pressley said.
Pressley has been able to communicate with them through FaceTime over the last couple of days. She says her grandmother hasn’t eaten much.
“She doesn’t eat much but sweets," Pressley said. "She loves her sweets, and she hasn’t even been wanting those, so it kind of scares you when they don’t do their normal things.”
As for her aunt, she was in a better mood Wednesday than Tuesday.
"But yesterday she was very listless, she was very tired, she kept falling asleep."
Although she says she feels helpless, Pressley has turned to her faith to keep her loved ones safe as they fight through COVID-19.
“You just start praying because you feel helpless and you wonder, ‘what else can I do?’ Stay positive. Keep the good Lord number one, and he’ll get us through this,” Pressley said.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.