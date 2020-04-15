Owensboro Public School officials look at options for graduation

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Local school districts are looking into graduation plans for the class of 2020. Owensboro Public School officials discussed the options at a meeting Wednesday.
A district spokesperson says it’s clear that most students would prefer an in-person ceremony, but they say this may not be an option if restrictions stay in place.
OPS originally scheduled its graduation for May 15, but district officials say they may be looking into later dates, even a few months out from May.
“There’s a lot of things that we’re trying to work through and iron out some details," Owensboro Public Schools Public Information Officer Jared Revlett said. “A lot of it is a sit and wait game, trying to see what restrictions are lifted, what we’re able to do, and see if we’re able to have that in-person graduation that the students deserve and that they really want.”
We also spoke with Daviess County Public School officials who say they will not be making any decisions about graduation until a conference call with the governor and superintendents, which is scheduled for next week.
