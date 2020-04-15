Owensboro Health opens oncology drive-thru lab for patients

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health is getting innovative as hospital officials are now offering an oncology drive-thru lab to treat cancer patients.
While the medical personnel at Owensboro Health continue to use telehealth to treat as many patients as possible, lab work is sometimes needed.
So instead of asking immunocompromised patients to come into a medical facility, hospital officials say their oncology team has created a drive-thru lab for patients.
A medical assistant checks in the patient, while a lab assistant prepares labels and collects blood work from the patient while they stay in their car.
“We serve a very vulnerable population," Rachel Knott, practice manager for Owensboro Health Hematology and Oncology said. "A lot of them are on immunosuppressant therapies and drugs, so they’re the most vulnerable with this virus right now - the most susceptible to it. So we have a duty to not only treat them at this time, but to also protect them.”
Hospital officials say the new system was developed in less than two days and the staff is extremely focused on what’s best for patients.
