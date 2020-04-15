Local upholstery shop donating fabric scraps for mask-makers

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local upholstery shop is helping mask-makers - one fabric scrap at a time.
Grateful Threads Fabric and Furnishings is currently closed due to Indiana’s stay-at-home order, but shop owner Tresa Miller wanted to do something to help others, so she’s donating fabric scraps to people who are creating homemade masks for their families or the medical community.
As of Wednesday morning, Miller says she has donated 82 bags of fabric.
For those who are looking to make masks, people can reach out and ask for scrap fabric through the Grateful Threads Facebook page.
Miller says she plans on continuing to give out donations until the store runs out of stock.
