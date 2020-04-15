Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

PHOTO-ID-VOTING-KENTUCKY
Kentucky lawmakers override veto of voter ID measure
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have swept aside the Democratic governor's veto of a bill to require people to show a government-issued photo ID in order to vote. Votes to override Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto easily cleared the GOP-led Senate and House on Tuesday. The votes came as lawmakers reconvened for a wrap-up session amid the coronavirus outbreak. The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky promptly said it will consider filing legal action to try to halt the measure. The bill would require Kentucky residents to produce a photo ID when voting, with limited exceptions, starting with the November election.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky attorney general warns of coronavirus scams
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is warning people about new scams related to the coronavirus that are being aimed at Medicaid recipients. Cameron said in a statement that scammers may target beneficiaries in order to illegally bill the Medicaid program for unnecessary services related to coronavirus testing and treatment. He says tips to avoid becoming a victim include seeking advice from a licensed healthcare provider if coronavirus symptoms occur and only using testing sites approved to test for COVID-19. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of Medicaid fraud should contact the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Hotline at 1-877-ABUSE TIP.
KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE
Lawmakers send crime victims' rights proposal to ballot
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky lawmakers have finished work on a proposal that would add a series of crime victims' rights to the state's Constitution. The measure is known as Marsy’s Law. It was returned to the statewide ballot during a flurry of action by lawmakers Tuesday. The Republican-led legislature returned to the state Capitol for its wrap-up session amid the coronavirus outbreak. Lawmakers voted to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and took final action on a batch of bills sent to the governor. The wrap-up session has to conclude by the end of Wednesday.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DRIVE-IN-CHURCH
Justice Department takes church's side in 1st Amendment suit
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department has weighed in on a local Mississippi case involving a Christian church that says its religious freedoms were violated. Temple Baptist Church in Greenville has been holding drive-in services for congregants during the coronavirus outbreak. City leaders argue that the services violate stay-at-home orders because church gatherings are not considered essential and could have put people’s lives in jeopardy. Church officials believe they have been singled out for their religion, especially after eight police officers were sent last weekend to ticket the faithful, $500 apiece, for attending services. The Justice Department took the side of the church on Tuesday.
HISTORIC PROPERTIES
5 Kentucky properties nominated for historical listing
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board is considering whether to recommend that five properties be listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The board said in a statement that the panel is meeting by video teleconference Tuesday to discuss the nominated properties, which are located in Jefferson, Fayette and Caldwell counties. Three properties in Louisville were nominated and one each in Caldwell and Fayette counties. The National Register is the nation’s official list of historic and archaeological resources that merit preservation.
APPALACHIAN LEADERSHIP
Applications open for Appalachian Leadership Institute
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Applications for the Appalachian Leadership Institute are being accepted for the program that begins this fall. The Appalachian Regional Commission developed the training program along with the University of Tennessee, Knoxville; The Howard H. Baker Center for Public Policy; Tuskegee University; and Collective Impact. The ARC says the institute is a nine-month program focusing on skill-building, seminars, best practice reviews, mentoring and networking. The institute’s second class will run from October to July 2021. It is for community leaders who live or work in Appalachia.