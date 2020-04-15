Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-GOVERNORS-REOPENING
US governors grapple with relaxing virus restrictions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After a month in crisis mode, governors across the U.S. face their next challenge in the coronavirus pandemic: When and how to lift restrictions designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and return to something approaching normal life. California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Tuesday called it a “transition from surge to suppression.” This week, two separate groups of states, in the Northeast and along the West Coast, announced compacts to work together on lifting shelter-in-place restrictions and reopening some businesses. Governors say the ability to test for the virus and trace infected people's contacts is essential.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana order blocks local bans on virus patient moves
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nursing homes around Indiana will be allowed to establish facilities specifically for coronavirus patients under an order from the state health commissioner. State health officials say at least 46 residents of 12 long-term care facilities have died from the virus. But an attempt by a nursing home operator to concentrate coronavirus patients at a facility in the southwestern Indiana city of Washington was banned by the county health officer. State health commissioner Dr. Kristina Box says a statewide order can help nursing homes better care for those with coronavirus infections.
ELECTION 2020-INDIANA
Virus prompts Indiana Democrats to online state convention
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Democratic Party is calling off its in-person state convention that was set for June because of the coronavirus outbreak and more talks are underway among state political leaders about more changes to voting this year. The Democratic decision announced Tuesday comes after state Republican and Democratic party leaders agreed last month to delay Indiana’s primary election until June 2. Democrats will hold an online state convention on June 13. Republicans haven't yet made changes to their state convention. All voters are being allowed to mail in ballots for the primary, but state election officials could discuss next week discuss adopting an entirely vote-by-mail primary.
BOAT COMPANY LAYOFFS
120 losing jobs as Polaris Boats shutting Syracuse plant
SYRACUSE, Ind. (AP) — A boat manufacturer is shutting down a northern Indiana plant, idling 120 workers. Polaris Boats LLC said in a notice Monday to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development that it planned to immediately lay off 10% of its workforce while it prepares to close its Syracuse plant. Additional layoffs will occur by mid-summer. The company expects to complete the shutdown between July 1 and July 14. The Journal Gazette reports some affected employees will have job opportunities at Polaris Boat’s two Elkhart locations. The company said it would no longer produce three boat brands made at the Syracuse plant.
AP-US-INDIANAPOLIS-OFFICER-SHOT
Man charged in fatal shooting of Indianapolis police officer
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been formally charged with murder in the slaying of an Indianapolis officer who authorities say was shot through an apartment’s door while responding to a domestic violence call. Twenty-seven-year-old Elliahs Dorsey was charged Tuesday with one count of murder in last Thursday’s killing of Officer Breann Leath. He also faces four counts of attempted murder, including one for the shooting of a woman he was allegedly confining when officers arrived. The three other counts involve three other officers who were standing with Leath outside the door of the apartment when Dorsey allegedly opened fire. An automatic not guilty plea was entered Tuesday for Dorsey, who doesn't yet have a lawyer on record.
EVANSVILLE-BOY DIES
Indiana boy, 2, goes missing, found dead in neighbor's pond
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 2-year-old Evansville boy reported missing by his father was found dead in a neighbor’s fish pond. The Vanderburgh County coroner's office announced Tuesday that Carter Pickerell died from drowning. The Evansville Courier & Press reports that the child was found in a next-door neighbor’s koi pond Monday afternoon, shortly before officers arrived after the child’s father called Evansville police to report his son missing. Paramedics and firefighters tried to resuscitate Pickerell, but he was pronounced dead at the scene in the southwestern Indiana city.
NEWSPAPER FOLDS
Western Indiana newspaper folds amid advertising drought
CLINTON, Ind. (AP) — A small western Indiana newspaper has folded, in part due to the coronavirus pandemic. Publisher George “Sonny” Carey says Friday’s editions of The Daily Clintonian in the Vermillion County community of Clinton were its last. Carey says COVID-19 and the resulting lack of advertising revenue was the final straw fvorf he paper. He says he "wanted to keep it open, but it’s not viable. Carey operated the newspaper with his sister, Diane Waugh. Their parents bought the newspaper in 1936. Carey said he’tried to sell the paper and it’s parent printing company, Clinton Color Crafters, for the past 14 months.
INDIANAPOLIS POLICE-PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Indianapolis police squad car fatally strikes pedestrian
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say a police officer who struck and killed a pedestrian with his squad car while on duty is a 19-year department veteran. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says Officer Conrad Simpson was on patrol when he struck a man about 11 p.m. Sunday who was walking on the city’s southwest side. Police spokeswoman Officer Genae Cook says the officer immediately stopped and administered first aid to the victim, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. She says the area was dark. The officer’s blood was drawn and will be tested for drugs and alcohol, which is standard in fatal crashes.