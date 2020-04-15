Jeff Lyons’ cat Betty becomes internet star

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Working from home is something thousands of us are getting used to, and so are our pets.
14 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons has taken his green screen to his dining room to remain socially distant, but his cat Betty couldn’t care less about being distant.
It’s clearly her house.
A few days ago, Betty made an appearance during Jeff’s forecast, and since then, she’s become a fan favorite.
She’s shown up a few more times, and even has her own lower third graphic that says “Betty the weather cat.”
It’s not just the Tri-State that loves Betty.
Articles have shown up about her as far as the UK, and of course on some cat meme sites.
