IL has over 24k positive cases, almost 950 deaths

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - IL Gov. Pritzker and his team gave an update on COVID-19.
They say there are 1,346 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois. This brings the total to 24,593 confirmed positive cases.
Gov. Pritzker and his team say there are 80 additional deaths, bringing the total of 948 lives lost to the coronavirus.
His team says hand washing, covering coughs, wearing masks, banning mass gatherings and social distancing has been shown to work even though they continue to see new cases and new deaths.
