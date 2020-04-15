Health officials may witness smaller surge in COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to local health experts, Vanderburgh County may not see as big of a surge in COVID-19 cases as originally projected.
14 News caught up with administrators at the Vanderburgh County Health Department on Wednesday. Health officials say even though the county is currently trending in the right direction, local residents still need to practice social distancing and take the guidelines seriously.
Vanderburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries attributes this trend to increased capacity at the hospitals, as well as to the surrounding community that is practicing social distancing.
However, Gries says the number of future COVID-19 cases could still increase drastically if people do not continue to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its guidelines.
Although the fight is still not over, Gries says it feels good to know their efforts are helping people get through this difficult time.
“Well it makes you feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Gries said. “But we also are prepared to continue to do everything that we need to do here at the health department locally, with all of the other agencies we work with - to make sure that we are able to handle whatever comes our way.”
