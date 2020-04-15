Gibson Co. Coal lays off certain employees permanently

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - On March 30, Gibson County Coal, LLC furloughed certain employees and has recently extended the furlough to Sunday, April 26.
According to the letter sent to employees Wednesday, the need for coal has reduced due to the pandemic, significant and increasing impact on electrical power demand and our country’s economy.
The letter states that Gibson Co. Coal, LLC will be laying off certain employees permanently. It states their employment with the company will end on April 26.
