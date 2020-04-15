Evansville woman fighting on front lines against COVID-19 in NYC

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local woman is using her knowledge to help fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in New York.
Mary Nguyen, a certified registered nurse anesthetist, left a couple of days ago to work at a hospital in New York City.
“Strangest thing - probably will never happen again in my lifetime - my flight out of Evansville Regional Airport, I was the one and only passenger on the entire flight,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen tells 14 News the streets of New York are silent, but the impact that COVID-19 is having on the city is overwhelming.
“We’ve read the articles and seen the pictures about what the conditions are, but to actually experience the hospitals and what goes on behind the walls is a completely different experience,” Nguyen said.
Nguyen worked for years as a cardiac ICU nurse at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville.
However, Nguyen says treating people that suffer with this virus is different than anything she has encountered.
”COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate," Nguyen said. “It affects people of all ages, of all sizes, of all colors, and it hits people very hard.”
She is unsure on how long she will be staying, but Nguyen says she’s hoping the fight in New York will help save lives in her hometown of Evansville.
“One of the most important reasons why I wanted to talk was because the Tri-State area is my home,” Nguyen said. “I don’t want to see my home in these kind of conditions. I don’t want to see my friends and neighbors have to endure anything like this.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is reporting that hospitalizations and ICU admissions are down - showing a flattening of the curve. The state of New York recorded 752 deaths on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Gov. Cuomo issued an executive order for residents to wear masks in public spaces.
