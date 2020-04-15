Warrick, Dubois counties confirm more COVID-19 cases, state numbers expected at 11 a.m.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The dashboard from the Warrick County Health Department now shows 53 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Health Officials in Dubois County say they now have a 14th case.
We expect new numbers from the Indiana Health Department’s website at 11 a.m.
The map showed 8,527 total confirmed positive cases and 387 deaths Tuesday.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 61 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 53 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 14 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 1 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.
You can watch it here:
