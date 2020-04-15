Cold and frosty night ahead

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It is going to be another cold and frosty night across the Tri-State. Most of us are under either a Frost Advisory or Freeze Warning from 2 a.m. until 7 a.m. Thursday.
A few spotty showers are possible this evening, but most of us will stay dry, and any rain we do see will quickly taper off as we head into the overnight hours. The clouds will also clear and our winds will die down as we head into the night.
Temperatures will fall back through the 50s and 40s this evening but will drop into the lower 30s by Thursday morning.
That combination of temperatures at or near freezing and clear, calm conditions will likely result in frost across our region and will likely kill sensitive vegetation and damage fruit trees in bloom.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a few passing clouds. It will also be a little warmer than today with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. A few showers are possible Thursday evening, mainly along the far northern edge of the Tri-State, but most of us will stay dry.
Scattered showers are likely during the day on Friday, but thunderstorms and heavy rain seem unlikely, and severe weather is not expected. In total, most of us will probably pick a half-inch of rain or less.
Along with the rain, Friday will be cooler and a little breezy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s and winds out of the west around 10 to 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph.
That rain will move out by early Saturday morning, and the first half of the weekend will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60°.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and high temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
The first part of next week will be mostly sunny, dry and warmer with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s Monday and upper 60s to low 70s Tuesday.
