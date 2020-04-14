WATCH LIVE: IL. Gov. Pritzker giving daily update

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois Gov. Pritzker is set to give his daily coronavirus update at 2:30 p.m.
As of Monday at 2 p.m., the state is reporting 22,025 confirmed cases and 794 COVID-19 related deaths.
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting two confirmed cases in Wabash County.
During Monday’s press conference, Gov. Pritzker and his team provided an update on the state’s efforts to expand access and eligibility to unemployment insurance.
House Republicans are complaining that the governor hasn’t done enough to fix a state unemployment system overwhelmed by 500,000 first-time claims in the past six weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
