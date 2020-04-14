Tri-State Governors give daily updates on COVID-19 impact

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - On Tuesday, governors in Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois worked to provide hope and encouragement to their states amid the COVID-19 pandemic, acknowledging the difficult times their communities are facing.
Indiana Governor Holcomb gave Hoosiers a little hope amid a pandemic impacting thousands in the state.
“You used the word inspiring about our Hoosier neighbors and that’s kind of a common theme," Governor Holcomb said.
One of the biggest announcements surrounded long-term care facilities in Indiana.
“I’ve issued an order authorizing that long term care facilities allow the transfer, discharge or transport or otherwise relocate patients or residents," Indiana Department of Health Director Dr. Kristina Box said.
Dr. Box said the newly opened drive-through facilities in Indiana tested 465 symptomatic essential employees, announcing they are expanding who can be tested.
This means if you are an essential worker, and one of your family members has symptoms, they now can be tested.
This also means high risk and symptomatic people can be tested at these sites, one of which is in Vanderburgh County at the CK Newsome Center.
In Illinois, Governor J.B. Pritzker said ICU beds needed, dropped 3 percent and ventilators needed, dropped 4 percent. Their fight against the virus continues as 865 people have died from it in the state.
In Kentucky, Governor Andy Beshear showed the red counties who have between 51 and 600 cases, this included Hopkins and Daviess counties.
The Governor was hopeful the state will not light up with any more red.
“Every part of Kentucky has to do their part and we are seeing that," Beshear said.
Beshear also made a big announcement about the Team Kentucky Fund. He said the Kentucky Colonels made a $1 million donation.
This will help Kentuckians who have been severely financially impacted by COVID-19. You can help by donating to that fund here.
