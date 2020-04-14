Signature HealthCARE in Newburgh confirms losing 2 patients to COVID-19

In this battle against a viral enemy that changes daily, Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh remains strongly committed to continuing the fight and taking every precaution possible to protect its residents and staff. That is the number one reason, why Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh took the initiative to house one of the region’s few COVID-19 only care units. This was done to care for those who need us most right now in our community. The COVID-19 only unit houses all positive COVID-19 residents in the facility. More severe resident cases will be transported to area hospitals as warranted and directed by the residents’ physicians.