Signature HealthCARE in Newburgh confirms losing 2 patients to COVID-19

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A nursing care center in Newburgh says two patients have died after testing positive for coronavirus.
Last week, officials with the facility confirmed they had some cases.
It is with great sadness and a heavy heart that Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh confirms the passing of two residents this past weekend who had tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh has 19 positive COVID-19 residents who are being treated in its COVID-19 only unit. Three additional positive COVID-19 residents are in the care of a local hospital, and 8 of its staff, 6 of whom live outside Warrick County, also have tested positive. All positive staff who have tested positive for the virus will not return to work without special and verified medical clearance.
“Every resident loss, no matter the reason, is devastating for our entire facility”, said Chris Cox, Chief Operating Officer for Signature HealthCARE. “We consider all of our residents, family. The care, dedication and relentless commitment of our staff for every resident, comes from a compassion that grows from a strong relationship that builds into that family. In this very difficult time, Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh asks that you keep these residents’ families in your thoughts and prayers as their loss is the greatest of all.”
In this battle against a viral enemy that changes daily, Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh remains strongly committed to continuing the fight and taking every precaution possible to protect its residents and staff. That is the number one reason, why Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh took the initiative to house one of the region’s few COVID-19 only care units. This was done to care for those who need us most right now in our community. The COVID-19 only unit houses all positive COVID-19 residents in the facility. More severe resident cases will be transported to area hospitals as warranted and directed by the residents’ physicians.
Signature HealthCARE of Newburgh continues to work in close partnership with our hospitals, and the local health department and state agencies in this transition, with our residents and staff safety being our top priority. It is also our priority to stay in contact with our residents.
