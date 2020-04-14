Newburgh business owners making hand sanitizer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Newburgh Business known for its homemade soap has shifted its focus for now.
The owners of Sweet Emotions are now making hand sanitizer, and they’re selling it by the gallon.
The sign on Sweet Emotions may say closed, but the work happening behind the door shows otherwise.
Amber Perkins is making the sanitizer from scratch, making sure her formula meets health requirements.
So far, Amber has completed nearly 2,000 orders, and that’s just online.
Local businesses are looking to Amber to help fill the void from their normal suppliers who are sold out.
“You have to start thinking outside the box," said Major Jonathon Scully with the Newburgh Police Department. "You got to your normal suppliers but when you find out the allocations aren’t there at least not for a while not in the time frame you need, you start to network and you lean on your community.”
