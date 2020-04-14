New COVID-19 cases reported in Vanderburh, Warrick, and Pike Counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has released COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.
The map shows 8,527 total confirmed positive cases and 387 deaths.
That’s up from 8,236 cases and 350 deaths reported Monday.
Locally, Vanderburgh County now has 61 cases, which is up three from Monday.
There is also one additional case in Warrick and Pike Counties.
Monday, Warrick County reported their third COVID-19 related death.
Here are the numbers in our area of Indiana:
- Vanderburgh Co. - 61 confirmed positive cases, 1 death
- Warrick Co. - 39 confirmed positive cases, 3 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 13 confirmed positive cases
- Gibson Co. - 4 confirmed positive cases
- Posey Co. - 5 confirmed positive cases
- Perry Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases
- Pike Co. - 2 confirmed positive case
- Spencer Co. - 3 confirmed positive cases
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his daily update at 1:30 p.m. Central.
You can watch it here:
