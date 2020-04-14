Men’s Basketball to open 20-21 season at Purdue

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -For the first time since 2005, the University of Evansville and Purdue University men’s basketball teams will meet on the hardwood. The schools will face each other on November 10, 2020 inside Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.
It will mark the season opener for the 2020-21 campaign for the Purple Aces. The start time and potential television coverage will be announced at a later date.
This will mark the 15th meeting between the programs. In the last game, Evansville earned a 75-69 win over the Boilermakers at Roberts Stadium on December 3, 2005. Over the last nine matchups, the Aces have picked up five victories.
Of the 14 previous meetings, nine of them have been in Evansville with four taking place in West Lafayette. The 2004 meeting was inside Canseco Fieldhouse (now Banker’s Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis). UE is 5-4 in the nine home meetings and 0-5 in the other contests.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
