Local farmers seeing financial impacts due to COVID-19 pandemic

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Local farmers are feeling the economic impacts of COVID-19. We spoke with a Wadesville farmer who’s looking at growing more soybean crops to sustain business.
Planting season is underway for Wadesville farmer Jim Droege.
“The first harvest will be wheat in June," Droege said.
However, this year, things aren’t quite the same as the world is in the midst of a pandemic.
“We have plenty of wheat in not only the U.S. but in the world," Droege said. "With the demand going down, the ending inventory of grain, wheat, and corn, and soybeans are all going to be growing.”
This is all resulting in price changes.
He says this means, for many producers, it’s below the cost of production. However, his soybean crops could save this farmer.
“Perhaps a few more soybeans just because it’s what the market seems to be asking for," Droege said.
However, producing more soybeans isn’t a simple task.
“It’s difficult to change out of a rotation that you’ve set up to run," Droege tells us.
He also says financial relief from the government would help farmers out tremendously.
“Utility bills gotta get paid, property tax bills gotta get paid, mortgages need to be paid," Droege said.
He says his operation has no one on the payroll, which makes his financial burden weigh less.
“This is going to be a challenge in more ways than one," Droege said.
He tells us he’s still weighing his options on whether he will apply for financial aid from the government.
