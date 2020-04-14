Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's death toll from the coronavirus pandemic has surpassed 100 with seven additional deaths reported Monday. Gov. Andy Beshear also reported 87 more coronavirus cases. That brings the statewide number of cases to nearly 2,050 since the outbreak began. The state’s death toll rose to 104 with the seven newest deaths. Meanwhile, Beshear says nearly 100 people were tested Monday during the first day of drive-thru testing in Frankfort as part of an initiative with Kroger. Beshear says the goal is to ramp up to 200-plus tests in each of the coming days. The drive-thru testing effort is expected to spread to other locations.