KWC students test positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials at Kentucky Wesleyan College say a residential and commuter student have tested positive for COVID-19.
They say the residential student moved out of the KWC residence halls on April 5 and both are currently self-isolating off campus.
Officials say the college is working with public health officials who are now following up with anyone who may have been potentially exposed through contact.
They say if any member of the KWC community begins to experience symptoms, they should immediately contact the following:
Students – VP of Student Affairs, Rebecca McQueen-Ruark-(270) 852-3285; rmcqueen@kwc.edu
Faculty – VP of Academic Affairs, Dr. Paula Dehn-(270) 852-3117; pdehn@kwc.edu
Staff – Director of Human Resources, Linda Keller-(270) 852-3110; lkeller@kwc.edu
As of April 6, the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College was closed to all visitors.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.