Indiana unemployment numbers continue to surge

INDIANA (WFIE) - More than 12,500 people have file for unemployment in southern Indiana. It’s happening all across the country and the unemployment system is overwhelmed by the large number of claims.
One month ago, there were just more than 100 unemployment claims in Vanderburgh, Warrick, Posey and Gibson Counties.
That number skyrocketed up to over 12,000 in the following three weeks.
“It’s happening all across the country, not just here," said Greg Wathen, CEO of the Economic Development Coalition. "It’s kind of one of those things, you have to think of it sort of as a natural disaster when you have a tornado, hurricane. The reality is, this is a hurricane that is impacting the entire country.”
Josh Richardson of the Indiana Department of Workforce Development says it has been an unprecedented three weeks. The most unemployment claims that they had ever handled in one week was 28,000 more than ten years ago.
“In the most recent three weeks for which I can provide you data, those numbers are 64,000, 148,000, and 133,000," Richardson said.
That means many people calling in for unemployment service aren’t being helped as quickly as they’d like. Richardson says they’ve added more than 100 people to their call center and hope to add more to facilitate the huge increase in callers.
“It’s still a really heavy number, even with those added resources," Richardson said. "We are working to try to meet that demand because we know that people are in need of our services and need answers to the questions they have and we want to deliver that.”
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.