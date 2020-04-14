Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts will make some minor adjustments to their uniforms this season. Gone will be the horseshoe around the neckline, replaced by a new “C” logo that incorporates the outline of the Indiana state borders and the seven grommets from the traditional logo. Also gone will be the traditional tall, squeezed together letters spelling out the word “Colts." Instead, the team nickname will appear on the back of the helmet with a more updated font. Indianapolis also is bringing back the numerical font used by the team in the 1950s and '60s and will use an anvil black Nike swoosh on their white uniforms instead of the speed blue swoosh.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR star Kyle Larson used a racial slur on a live stream during a virtual race and has been suspended by NASCAR and without pay by Chip Ganassi Racing. Larson was competing in an iRacing event when he appeared to lose communication on his headset with his spotter. He said during a check of his microphone “you can’t hear me?” That was followed by the N-word. The star driver apologized, saying there was “no excuse” for his comment. Larson is half Japanese and his grandparents spent time in an interment camp in California. He is the second driver in a week to draw scrutiny while using the online racing platform.