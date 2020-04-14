Health Department: 4 refuse to self-isolate after being in contact with person who tested positive COVID-19

By Aria Janel | April 14, 2020 at 3:34 PM CDT - Updated April 14 at 3:34 PM

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh Health Department officials say four people who are in close contact with people who tested positive for COVID-19 have refused to self-isolate.

The health department says they were notified by members of the community about these individuals not self-isolating.

Officials say they have tried to get in touch with them but have not been able to get through.

Right now, the county attorney is serving paperwork from a judge, demanding these individuals stay in their homes.

