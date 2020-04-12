Freeze Warning tonight. Milder temps for rest of the week.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clearing skies and calm winds will allow temps to drop below freezing by Wednesday morning. The Tri-State is under a freeze warning through Wednesday morning. Scattered showers possible Wednesday afternoon as high temps climb into the upper 50s. On Thursday, temps will push into the lower 60s. A stray shower or two cannot be ruled out. Friday will be rainy and cool with a high of 56. Over the weekend, temps climb into the middle 60s with scattered showers possible each day.