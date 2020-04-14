Evansville museum creates virtual exhibit highlight COVID-19 isolation

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Musem of Arts, History and Science is using a unique way to document the history of COVID-19.
Tory Schendel-Cox, the museum’s curator, has been collecting photos and testimonies from people in the Tri-State and across the country.
Photos will be used in a virtual exhibit called “Life in Isolation: The Coronavirus.”
The exhibit will highlight the lives of people living in self-isolation and in quarantine.
She hopes that this will bring some comfort to anyone who views the exhibit.
“I hope that they get a better understanding of what life was like, and I want them to have an area where they can memorialize and reflect, and better understand, maybe cope, add their story too," Schendel-Cox said. "Really this is a platform for them to process what’s going on. Because how do you process a pandemic?”
“Life in Isolation: The Coronavirus” will be available to view this Friday.
