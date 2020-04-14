City, County contribute to Henderson Employee Relief Fund

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The coronavirus is also having a big impact on the personal finances of some people in Henderson.
The Henderson Employee Relief Fund aims to aid those who have lost their jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a release sent on Tuesday, it was announced the Henderson Fiscal Court and Henderson Board of Commissioners will both be chipping in to assist the fund in helping more people.
The court voted Tuesday morning to approve $100,000 to the fund, while the board of commissioners will provide an additional $50,000.
The commissioners are also asking the boards of the Henderson Water Utility and Henderson Municipal Power and Light to provide $25,000 each to bring the entire city relief package to $100,000.
Applications are available at the drive-through windows at the Henderson Municipal Center and the Field & Main Bank location at 1720 East Second Street.
